Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $30.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $118.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.