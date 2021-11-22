Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Sell

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

