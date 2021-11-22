Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Sell

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

SUNW stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunworks by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 826,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

