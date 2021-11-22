Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

AKU stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

