Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

ATIP stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.