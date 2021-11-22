Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.