Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,630,803 shares of company stock valued at $189,848,867. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

