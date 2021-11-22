Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells $6,038,700.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00.

ZBRA opened at $596.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $354.16 and a 1 year high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.