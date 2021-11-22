ZEON One Day Volume Reaches $35,364.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. ZEON has a market capitalization of $59.79 million and $35,364.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.