Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $324,795.76 and approximately $24,627.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00226562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

