Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 1,905 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

