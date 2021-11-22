Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.30.

ZTS stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,109 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

