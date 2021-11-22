Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Shares of ZM traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.37. The company had a trading volume of 276,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,290. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.41. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $245.16 and a 52-week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

