ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,958,566 shares of company stock worth $1,365,583,830 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

