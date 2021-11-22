Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $37.90 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

