Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. 388,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,584,238. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Zynga has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

