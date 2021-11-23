$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,568,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 27,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.