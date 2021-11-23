-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.09 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $130.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.