-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.09 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $130.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

