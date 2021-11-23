-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

