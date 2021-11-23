-$0.19 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

