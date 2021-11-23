$0.23 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

