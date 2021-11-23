-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTYX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

VTYX stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 6,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,158. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

