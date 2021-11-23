$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

TRNS opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

