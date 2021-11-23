-$0.41 EPS Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. MarketWise has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

