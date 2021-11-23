$0.84 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

