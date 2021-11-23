$0.86 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.52. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,205. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $5,458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.