$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.12 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.