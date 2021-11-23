$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

PTC stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

