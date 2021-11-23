$1.18 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tapestry posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock worth $1,304,543. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

