-$1.68 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.68). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.53) to ($10.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 33,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

