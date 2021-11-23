103 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.03 and its 200-day moving average is $266.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

