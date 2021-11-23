10,495 Shares in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

