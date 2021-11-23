10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce sales of $147.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $145.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $494.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,998 shares of company stock worth $45,402,270. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

