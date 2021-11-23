$127.60 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $127.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.48 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.