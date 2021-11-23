12,799 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $405.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

