1,376 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $659.20 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.84 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $637.36 and a 200 day moving average of $563.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

