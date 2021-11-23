$139.78 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $139.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $142.80 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $571.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 159.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,716. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

