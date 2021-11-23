1,477 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.14 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

