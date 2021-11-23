$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 304,248 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

