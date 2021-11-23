1,976 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.98.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

