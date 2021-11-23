$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $376.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.08. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

