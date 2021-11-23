$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $2.55. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.89 to $20.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

DHI stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $100.17. 3,032,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,312. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

