$236.45 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $236.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.91 million and the lowest is $234.90 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $926.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.10.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

