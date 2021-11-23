24,924 Shares in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC owned 0.05% of International General Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 183,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $399.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.36.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

