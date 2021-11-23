$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $278.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.51 million and the highest is $282.40 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. 160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

