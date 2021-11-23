$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report $3.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 million to $13.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.36 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,602. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

