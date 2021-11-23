352 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $33.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,908.33. 34,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,857.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,699.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

