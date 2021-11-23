35,209 Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Guess? as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 411.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $975,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

