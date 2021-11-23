360 Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.