360 Financial Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

360 Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 371.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AMMO in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWW. Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $696.43 million, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of -0.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

